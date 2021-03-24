NESPELEM – A new building on North End Omak Lake Road protects two circular fish ponds, a pump house and an electrical system used to acclimate hatchery steelhead.
According to Colville tribal fishery staff, they now have a fully functioning facility.
“This project is important to the hatchery steelhead program and the tribe as it protects our resources,” said Wes Tibbits, fish biologist for Colville tribal Department of Fish and Wildlife. “The building covers two 20-foot circular ponds, and each pond can hold up to 10,000 steelhead smolts.”
Adult steelhead collected in Omak Creek are spawned and reared at Wells Hatchery. After they reach smolt size, six inches or so, they are transported from the hatchery to the St. Mary’s Acclimation Facility near Omak Lake. “Fish are acclimated for up to two months, which helps imprint them with Omak Creek water so they return as adults,” said Tibbits.
Previous fires and flooding caused damage to the acclimation facility and several upgrades were needed.
“To protect the tribes’ assets from catastrophic events and daily environmental damage, it was important that we put up a structure like this,” said Tibbits. “The floor of the acclimation building is made of gravel and rock and there is even more spread out on the outside to protect it against fires and floods. The metal building protects the fiberglass tanks from sun and wind damage.”
A heating and cooling system helps with ventilation and aids in moisture control for the building.
Previous upgrades included installation of the two circular fish tanks, a new water intake system, a new monitoring system and an upgraded electrical panel.
The project was funded by Grant County Public Utility District and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.
