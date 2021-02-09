OKANOGAN – Okanogan’s new Building Official/Permit Administrator Bryan Forbus is looking into new permit software.
In a report to the city council during its Feb. 2 Zoom meeting, Forbus said he is drafting an ordinance to adopt 2018 building codes and working on a permit for a Christian Johnson memorial in front of city hall. He also met with the county building official for plan review training.
In other business, the council:
-Learned Public Works Director Shawn Davisson is measuring the Legion Park gazebo periodically. The historic structure is leaning.
-Learned Planner Chris Johnson is planning a Tree City USA/Arbor Day tree planting for April 2021 and putting together a book listing all city easements.
-Heard a report from biologist Chris Fisher of the Colville Confederated Tribes about Alma Park salmon enhancements. He gave a slideshow presentation on increased spawning habitat in the Okanogan River and shared a project time line.
