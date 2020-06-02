OKANOGAN – Youngsters in the Okanogan School District are getting “Bulldog Bucks” in random school lunch bags in an effort to help local businesses during the coronavirus shutdown.
The Okanogan School District, Okanogan Kiwanis Club and a couple anonymous donors joined in the effort.
A similar project is underway in the Methow Valley with the school district and Winthrop Kiwanis Club.
