OLYMPIA – The Washington State Patrol is launching a bump stock buy-back program.
Gov. Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5954, which funds the program.
Owners have until March 26 to turn in the devices, which were outlawed by both the state and federal governments in 2018. The federal law goes into effect March 26.
The patrol’s buy-back program began March 17-18 and continues March 24-25.
Bump stocks replace the standard stock and grip of a semi-automatic firearm and allow the recoil of discharge to be used to fire the gun in very rapid succession. That simulates fully automatic fire and can be inaccurate and extremely dangerous, the patrol said.
Senate Bill 5954 allows Washington residents the opportunity to turn in up to five bump stock type devices and receive $150 per device. The bill appropriates $150,000 for the program.
Individuals can visit designated patrol offices between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to exchange their bump stocks for a voucher. The closest offices are Spokane, 6403 W. Rowand Road, and Ellensburg, 291 S. Thorp Highway.
Bump stock owners also can turn in their devices directly to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives or other law enforcement agencies where they will receive a written receipt, the patrol said.
Receipts can be exchanged through the patrol for a $150 voucher.
Once a voucher is processed, the patrol will mail the individual a check for $150 for each bump stock turned in.
Once the $150,000 appropriated in Senate Bill 5954 has been distributed, no more funds will be available.
The state said the buy-back program was authorized in 2018, but the supplemental budget didn’t include funding.
