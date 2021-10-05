OKANOGAN – Burn bans were lifted Oct. 1 in Okanogan County, Omak and the City of Okanogan.
In unincorporated areas of the county, natural vegetation may be burned, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.
“Burn responsibly; do not be the one trying to explain how your controlled burn turned into an uncontrolled burn, and please be a good neighbor don’t let it smolder,” said the county.
It’s a good idea to contact Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office dispatch, 509-422-7232 Option 4, to let officials know there will be a controlled fire.
In Omak, the burn ban was lifted Oct. 1, although outdoor burning is allowed only by permit, said Fire Chief Kevin Bowling.
People can purchase the $10 permit through the fire hall, 8 N. Ash St.; city hall, 2 N. Ash St., or by downloading and printing a permit application from the city website, www.omakcity.com, and dropping the completed application and $10 in the night drop at city hall. A permit will be mailed, he said.
Only natural vegetation may be burned, in daylight hours with no wind. Those burning are asked to have a hose handy and make sure the fire is out before leaving it.
As of Oct. 1, outdoor burning is allowed in the City of Okanogan.
Meanwhile, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz has lifted the statewide burn ban on all forest lands under her agency’s fire protection.
As of Sept. 20, outdoor burning, campfires, use of charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns are permitted on all forest lands within DNR’s fire protection jurisdiction. The ban was set to expire Sept. 30, but diminishing wildfire danger shortened the time line, said DNR officials.
County officials note that some private property falls within DNR jurisdiction.
Industrial fire precaution levels for woodcutters and others are available from the state Department of Natural Resources at https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/ifpl/.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife also lifted fire restrictions Oct. 1 on most of its lands. That includes the temporary ban on target shooting.
“People are welcome to build campfires and sight in their hunting firearms on lands managed” by the department, said Cynthia Wilkerson, lands division manager. “As always, we urge people to recreate responsibly and be cautious when doing activities that could spark a wildfire or cause other damage to habitat.”
Some restrictions, including a campfire ban, remain in place through Oct. 15 in department wildlife areas in Benton, Franklin, Yakima and Kittitas counties. A campfire ban is in place through Oct. 31 at the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area in Adams and Grant counties and the Klickitat Wildlife area in Klickitat County.
The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has reduced campfire restrictions on its lands.
As of Sept. 17, fires may be burned within campfire rings in developed and designated Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest campgrounds, or in organizational camps, recreation homes and resorts under a special use permit, and in wilderness areas.
Normal year-round restrictions remain in effect prohibiting campfires within a half-mile of some wilderness area lakes. Campfires are not permitted in some higher-elevation locations above 5,000 feet within some wilderness areas.
Locations are available from ranger stations.
Forest officials urge people to be careful with fire, since conditions remain dry.
Information about burning on the Colville Indian Reservation is available from the Mount Tolman Fire Center, 509-634-3100.
