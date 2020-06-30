OLYMPIA – Burn restrictions have been imposed in several areas of eastern Washington for lands protected by the state Department of Natural Resources.
As of Friday, June 26:
-Small debris disposal fires are not allowed in Chelan, Foothills, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima and Valley fire danger rating areas.
-No burning is allowed – and written burn permits issued by DNR are suspended - in Chelan, Foothills, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima and Valley fire danger rating areas.
-Fire danger increased from low to moderate in the Foothills and Highlands areas.
-Fire danger increased from moderate to high in the Methow and Valley areas.
-Fire danger remains low in the Kaniksu area.
-Fire danger remains moderate in the Chelan, Lower Yakima, Upper Basin and Upper Yakima areas.
-Fire danger remains high in the Lower Basin area.
DNR reminds residents that fireworks or incendiary devices are illegal on DNR-protected lands.
Campfires may be allowed in designated campgrounds. People should check with local campground hosts before lighting a campfire.
People should make sure campfires are completely out before leaving them unattended – if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave, said DNR. Counties and local jurisdiction may have additional restrictions.
Daily updates on burn restrictions and industrial fire precaution levels are available at 800-323-BURN (2876) or on the DNR burn portal for fire danger at https://burnportal.dnr.wa.gov/ and industrial fire precaution levels map https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/ifpl/.
People should check with local jurisdictions for additional restrictions and use of residential fire pits, said DNR officials.
