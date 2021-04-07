CAMP MURRAY – An application portal has opened for the fourth round of working Washington small business grants.
Applications are at commercegrants.com, said the state COVID-19 Response Team from the Joint Information Center at Camp Murray. Materials are available in 16 languages.
Legislators have approved $240 million as part of an early action bill that also provided additional funding for rent assistance and other COVID-19 response efforts.
To ensure equitable distribution, the state Department of Commerce will consider businesses operating in a rural or low-income community or owned by someone from a historically underserved population (minority, veteran, LGBTQ+ or women-owned).
The application portal will be open until 5 p.m. April 9. Application information and technical assistance is available in multiple languages and is accessible to a wide range of people with disabilities.
More information is available at 855-602-2722 or commercegrants@submittable.com.
Grants for agricultural businesses also are coming soon, the center said.
The state Department of Agriculture will offer COVID-19 recovery grants for certain sectors of the agriculture industry to bolster the health and diversity of Washington’s economy by supporting disproportionately impacted and previously underserved agricultural sectors, said the center.
Eligible sectors include small-scale shellfish growers, farmers market organizations, agritourism farms, and small breweries, cideries, wineries and distilleries when dependent upon on-premises sales through tap rooms or tasting rooms.
