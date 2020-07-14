NESPELEM – Seven Colville Business Council election winners were sworn in Thursday, July 9, at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center.
The center is closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those attending the ceremony were invited, and people had to stay six feet apart.
The meeting was live-streamed.
Council Chairman Rodney Cawston said a celebration for the new council members is planned at a later date.
Those sworn in were incumbents Marvin Kheel and Richard Swan Sr., Inchelium District; Joseph Somday, Keller District, and newly elected council members Virgil “Smoker” Marchand and Dustin Best, Omak District, and Andrew Joseph Jr. and Sharlene Zacherle, Nespelem District.
Half of the 14-member council is up for election each year, with winners serving two-year terms.
Those elected will be sworn in July 9 during the council’s annual reorganization.
Cawston was re-elected as chairman. Joel Boyd was named vice chairman, with Karen Condon also named to the executive committee.
Committee leaders include Jarred Michael Erickson, natural resources; Jack Ferguson, management budget/community development; Roger Finley, tribal government; Joel Boyd, employment an education; Dustin Best, law and justice/veterans; Norma Sanchez, health and human services; Smoker Marchand, culture, and Erickson, fisheries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.