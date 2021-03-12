TONASKET — Local business owner Debbie Panther discussed her frustrations over a lack of code for parking violations adjacent to Whitcomb Avenue business.
“I really need help,” she said. “On Third Street, the south side of by building, I don’t have access to my building.”
She said she has previously contacted the council over vehicles being parked behind her store for long periods of time.
“There’s no code there,” she said. “There was a committee that was going to decide what code needs to be on Third Street. We should come up with a rule, don’t you think?”
Councilwoman Christa “Teagan” Levine said she has been in contact with Panther and agreed there’s no special code in place.
Councilman Jeff McMillian agreed.
“Until we get our building inspector/code enforcement officer in place; we have really no way of enforcing it at this point,” he said. “If we had a code, we could talk to him (vehicle owner) about it. But we don’t really have any teeth at this point.”
Panther said she has been in contact with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office about the situation “multiple times.”
“The problem is there’s no code,” she said. “There is no rule.”
“We have dealt with the owner of those vehicles in the past,” councilwoman Jill Ritter said. “You’re right. We can look at codes, but we can’t specifically create a code. I don’t know what we can do.”
Ritter noted there are “other things in play” and there are “some legal issues” with the vehicle owner that the “city is still waiting to hear back.
“At some point in the future, those people will no longer reside where they are at,” she said. “Again, it’s a process. It’s not a quick one. The city can look at some other different options.”
“Six months ago the city was going to look into it,” Panther said. “To my knowledge, nothing has happened. Either way, there should be a rule. There are no rules on Third Street.”
City Clerk Alice Attwood said the vehicles are in non-compliance between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 p.m. per city ordinance, but the sheriff’s office — which provides policing services for the city — “only enforces RCWs, not code ordinance violations.”
Sheriff Tony Hawley said his deputies have been in contact with the vehicle owner and cautioned the council that codes should not be targeted for specific individuals or businesses.
“I want to see us hire a code enforcement officer,” Ritter said.
“What do I do when I have a contractor coming in there?” Panther said, noting she was planning to replace siding on her business later this month. “It got postponed last year because of the problem.”
Councilman Matt Alexander posed a different idea, suggesting the issuance of a temporary no parking order while work is being done on Panther’s store.
Hawley cautioned against it, suggesting the council contact the city attorney before issuing such order.
In other business, the council:
• Heard various department head and council reports.
• Heard from Justin Haug with youth baseball about proposed upgrades to Chief Tonasket Park.
• Heard from Tonasket Farmer Market Manager Shayla Wiggins.
Wiggins discussed safety precautions planned for this year’s market. She asked the city if the market could borrow city fencing to detour people from parking along Highway 97 during the market. She said there are also plans to have a volunteer in a safety vest to enforce the loading zone. Wiggins also asked the council if the city would pay for a porta potty in the park. She said the market paid $500 for one last year, which was only open during market hours.
• Heard from resident Rose Corso. She questioned when the drive-through gates at Chief Tonasket Park would be open for the season.
“Usually, we don’t open them until the first part of April,” City Superintendent Darren Johnson said.
• Approved February payroll and March bills.
