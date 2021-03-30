OKANOGAN — Bedrock Industries, 1151 N. Second Ave., offers a variety of handmade recycled glass gifts.
Items include garden and home decor items (including Blazestone), 100 percent recycled glass tile, tumbled glass and Lovestones and glass hearts in three sizes.
Maria Ruano is the founder and president of Bedrock Industries and Amanda Baker is the shop manager and lead production artist in the Okanogan shop.
“All our products are made by hand either in Seattle or Omak,” Ruano said.
Founded in 1992, Bedrock Industries is the only U.S. manufacturer of recycled glass tile.
“Our garden art adorns gardens all over the world and our most popular home decor item, Lovestones, have been used by thousands of people as remembrances and tokens of love,” Ruano said. “There is no other company in the world making products anything like the ones we manufacture.
“Over the almost 30 years of being in business, Bedrock Industries has recycled hundreds of thousands of pounds of glass into useable items,” Ruano said.
Ruano said they decided to move some of their production to the Okanogan-Omak area both because they love the area and want to spend more time here. Ruano noted it is expensive to be a manufacturer in Seattle.
“We think the Okanogan area has a large amount of people who appreciate a product that is made by hand from recycled materials and will find uses four our tile in their homes, art in their gardens and unique gifts for their loved ones,” Ruano said. “We are very excited to finally be open with our second location.”
“We look forward to offer glass recycling services to the Okanogan in a time, when glass recycling has been dropped by many cities and counties,” Ruano said. “We will be offering 20-cents-per-pound for clean blue bottles, bottles with no labels, starting in May. These bottles will be crushed with our giant bottle crusher sited in Omak and tumbled into decorative glass mulch. We are also moving our flame polishing equipment to Okanogan where it will be used to make drinking glasses and vases from bottles.”
For more information call 206-283-7625, find them on Facebook, or see www.bedrockindustries.com.
