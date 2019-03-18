OKANOGAN – -Membership renewals are coming in and several new members have joined the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber members heard a membership update during their March 13 meeting. The group also approved the 2019 budget.
The next chamber meeting is at noon April 10 at the Cariboo Inn, 223 Queen St.
In other business, the chamber:
-Heard an update on the new Matsura mural audio tour.
-Heard an update on efforts to have student art displays around town and support for FFA.
-Heard from state Poetry Out Loud champion Madeline Luther, an Okanogan High School student.
-Learned a free spring break movie is planned at the Omak Theater.
-Learned a mat and bouncy house business is planned at 126 S. Second Avenue.
-Learned author Jack Nisbet will speak about Inland Northwest history at 6 p.m. March 20 at the Okanogan Grange Hall.
