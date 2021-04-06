OROVILLE — A former trick rider has opened a beauty and boutique shop on Main Street.
Joanie Jean’s (Beauty + Boutique), located at 1205 Main Street offers a variety of beauty services, clothing, shoes, accessories, and gifts.
Joanie Parsons, owner, is a licensed esthetician and permanent makeup artist who opened Permanent Makeup in 2011 and took the helm of the boutique aspect in February of 2020. Parsons’ daughter, Justine Salazar, is a cosmetologist and color specialist who maintains current clients by appointment.
“We opened the beauty side (hair and day spa) of our business in 2011, and in 2020 we started the boutique (clothing and accessories) because we see that woman need a convenient place to shop for all the pretty things they may need,” Parsons said. “We wanted our customers to have all access to our location and we knew that our customers or the public would love this combination of beauty services along with beautiful clothing to shop for. We are all about a woman feeling beautiful head to toe.”
Parsons said she opened her shop Feb. 14, 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“But we conquered,” she said.
In a time where many businesses had to alter the way they do business or close up shop, Parsons found ways to survive during the pandemic. Parsons said the shop was always available on social media. They offered virtual shopping and private appointments.
“We go ‘live’ on Facebook every Friday night at 5 p.m. and ship all over the U.S. and Canada,” Parsons said.
Parsons’ shop features clothing, shoes, accessories, gifts, hair care, permanent makeup, lashes, waxing, makeup and facials.
“Our goal is to bring unique, trendy and chic women’s apparel and accessories at affordable prices,” Parsons said. “We strive to carry a broad range of products, not just all clothing - but ladies’ jewelry, accessories and essential items, even some handcrafted pieces, such as furniture and decor.”
“As the owner of Joanie Jean’s, I wear many hats,” Parsons said.
A cowgirl a heart, Parsons is no stranger to hard work and self-reliance.
“I’m a very eclectic person, I have a diverse range, love roadside treasures and tattered grandeur, funky, junky or rusty home decor, country, shabby and vintage, do not let the word cowgirl fool you,” she said. “I love being on trend, a dash of cowgirl, a sprinkle of rock and roll or some glitz and glam, bold and makes a statement.”
Parsons said her name-to-fame was that she was a child star.
“I trick rode at pro-rodeos starting at age 7,” Parsons said. “I have taught trick riding, too.
“I was taught by and traveled and performed with the legendary Dick and Connie Griffith, world rodeo performers,” she said.
Nowadays she also has a seasonal job as the “sound chick” - to be the added voice of music and sound clips at professional rodeos. (She is married to professional rodeo announcer Al Parsons.)
“I travel every weekend during rodeo season,” Parsons said. “I am the music and third voice at rodeos that keep the crowd engaged. I have always been artsy, always making something out of nothing, a survivor, free spirit and a conqueror; never give up attitude
“God and family are first and foremost important,” she said. “I will be married 30 years, have two grown kids, and three grandboys that I love very much.”
Business hours are noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, see on Joanie Jean’s (Beauty + Boutique) on Facebook or call 509-560-9866.
