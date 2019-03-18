OMAK – A job fair is planned May 3 in Civic League Park.
The event runs from noon to 4 p.m.
Table reservations are available by calling 509-826-7572, faxing 509-826-7272 or emailing aparnell@esd.wa.gov.
WorkSource officials say candidates of all ages, experience levels and industries are encouraged to attend and seek part-time, full-time and apprentice positions. Candidates should bring resumes and dress professionally.
Veterans get priority of service.
