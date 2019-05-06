SEATTLE – Lost River Winery, Winthrop, won two silver awards and a bronze award in the Seattle-Oregon-Idaho Wine and Awards program.
The 2015 Italian Red Varietal and 2014 Malbec received silver awards and the 2014 Red Bordeaux received a bronze.
On April 13-14, a tasting panel of 24 local, national and international industry professionals gathered at Seattle's historic Swedish Club to taste, review and evaluate more than 1,200 Washington, Oregon and Idaho state wines to determine by consummate consensus the year's top expressions of Vitis vinifera, hybrid and fruit wines, said an announcement from the wine group.
Single-blind evaluation was based upon aroma/bouquet, flavor/palate, typicity/character, balance/complexity and overall impression.
