OMAK — Government-mandated lockdowns, tourism restrictions and limited occupancy are just a few of the struggles small businesses owners across the state have endured this past year.
As the state advances to Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan (which, among several items allows 50 percent indoor capacity in restaurants and bars), many businesses owners are still struggling – both financially and mentally.
Last week, The Chronicle reached out to a dozen local businesses from Oroville to Brewster to see how things have been going this past year. A few businesses did not – or declined to- respond, while a handful asked to remain off the record.
Some, however, were willing to share their successes and struggles during the past year.
“We had to close from March 17 to June 11 last year and that was extremely rough,” said Cortney Goodrich, owner of Sweet Lemon Clothing Company in Omak. “It took all we had to just keep our heads above water.
“In the months since we’ve been re-opened, the support of our community has been incredible,” she said. “Our customers have taken shopping local to a whole new level. We truly have so much to be thankful for.
“My biggest takeaway has been how amazing our community really is,” Goodrich said. “My heart goes out to all of the small business that were not able to sustain in these very difficult times.”
Goodrich said she is glad to see “things starting to open up and small businesses starting to soar again.
“I hope everyone is getting out and supporting our theater, bowling alley and all of our restaurants that got hit so hard in all of this.”
It’s been a similar situation for Main Street Market in Omak.
“COVID has hit Omak business hard,” said owner Valerie McCoy. “We have been affected. We have limited staff, limited hours as well.
“It’s been extremely hard for small businesses,” she said. “Corporations seem to be doing better because of online ordering.”
Since the pandemic began, she said the store has utilized curbside pickup and installed a sneeze guard, supplied masks and sanitizer and is “cleaning all the time.”
“People are ordering online as they can avoid the mask situation and people,” she said.
McCoy said stock from manufactures have also been impacted.
She said the biggest lesson learned from this past year has been to “don’t own a business in the state of Washington.
“The government says they will help, but owing another bailout loan isn’t really heaping, but hanging you out to dry.”
How you can support local merchants
• Buy gift certificates — or gift cards.
This offers the merchants much needed revenues, while allowing customers to get ahead on holiday/birthday shopping.
• Consider subscription options.
Some merchants may offer subscription boxes which are filled with a variety of products each month. These items can range from cosmetics to foods and beverages.
• Order in advance.
Since small businesses typically operate with just enough staff to do the job, be courteous by placing your order in advance.
• Private lessons
Whether it be physical training, musical instruction, or other skills, private lessons can help polish your skills while gyms and other venues have capacity restrictions.
• Purchase merchandise
Consider buying that t-shirt with a store, non-profit, gym or band’s logo on it. Most businesses offer custom apparel that helps to advertise their services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.