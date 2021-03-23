OMAK — Papa Murphy’s has new owners and is planning a grand opening in the near future.
Eric and Heidi Schneider purchased the 705B Omache Drive business from Beth Mueller in October 2020.
“I worked for Weinstein Beverage/Pepsi-Cola as a branch manager for 17 years before taking over Papa Murphy’s,” Schneider said. “I have always wanted to own a business, and this was a great opportunity.”
Both Schneider and his wide are graduates of Omak High School
“We left to attend college; returning in 1997 after we married to raise our two daughters,” Schneider said. “We love the Okanogan County area and are looking forward to working with local community partners to help provide the support we felt as kids growing up here.”
The Schneiders said they are hoping to have a grand opening sometime this spring, possibly in next month.
Papa Murphy’s is opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. In-person, online, and phone orders are available.
