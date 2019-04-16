OKANOGAN – State Farm Insurance, 225 W. Pine St., is under new ownership.
Brett Sasseen is the new owner in the wake of Mike Taylor’s retirement. He offers insurance and financial services.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Staff members are Marla Small and Jan Ayers.
Sasseen said those in his office have a combined 50 years of State Farm experience.
