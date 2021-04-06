OKANOGAN— The Snack Shack, 205 N. Second Ave., had a soft opening April 5 and plans to host a grand opening in the near future.
Shane Smith of Smith Brothers Enterprises LLC said the convenience store and eatery will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Smith said Snack Shack will feature a franchised Subway, meaning they will have the same promotions and coupons as the Subways in Tonasket and Oroville, which are also owned and operated by Smith Brothers Enterprises LLC.
“This business is locally owned and will have the option for online ordering and catering,” Smith said. “We’re a small, local business and want to support the community as they have supported us.”
On their opening day, the store offered every foot long sandwich for $5.
Smith said The Snack Shack will feature a shelf for locally made products.
For more information, see The Snack Shack on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.