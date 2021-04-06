OMAK — The Storehouse Merchantile, 18 N. Main St., is under the new ownership.
Lorie Sue Nelson took the helm of the store March 21.
“I started at The Storehouse Merchantile with the original owners (Randal and Jeorily Martin),” Nelson said. “I worked as assistant manager and was promoted to manager, while being trained towards the goal of ownership when COVID took that opportunity away. Miraculously, that opportunity came back to us.
“The Martins gave us their blessing to carry on the Storehouse Merchantile name and reputation while they are celebrating their retirement years,” Nelson said.
The store accepts gently used donations (purchased within the past five years). It also features exclusive estate sale items.
The store also offers discounts and special promotions including “Senior Sale Wednesdays” which gives senior citizens a 15 percent discount off items and an “Active Hero” discount (for first responders, veterans and other community leaders). Some exclusions apply.
The store also offers an exclusive “wishlist,” in which customers can leave their name and phone number, and a description of an item they are looking. The owners will then attempt to locate the item when restocking. The customer will then be notified, and the item will be held for 24 hours with no commitment to buy.
The Storehouse Merchantile sold and came under the management of Sophie Asmussen in July 2020. Asmussen renamed the business Downtown Abby; which remained a thrift and vintage store before Asmussen offered the store back to Nelson early last month.
Nelson has twin daughters, Vicotrie and Karma Armstrong, and a daughter Ryanna Armstrong. Nelson and her husband Kenneth Diaz (store manager) are expecting a boy in June.
The Storehouse Merchantile is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, call 509-557-6565.
