OMAK – Dentably recently studied the correlation between treating children with autism and caring for dental health issues.
Dr. Greg Grillo, Omak, announced study results during Autism Awareness Month.
New government research estimates one in 40 American children has autism, up from the previous estimate of one in 59 children in 2017.
“Our study was done to address the ongoing and constantly changing needs of families of children on the autism spectrum,” said Grillo. “Research shows an overall lack of treatment for autism in the United States, which may be putting these children at risk for dental care issues because children with autism are more likely to develop certain oral health problems than children without.
“Exacerbating this problem, they are more at risk in states where the data shows low percentages of autism treatment as well as dental treatment.”
Grillo said Washington ranked lower in the Dentably Oral Health Risk Index.
Dentably is a production of EmergencyDentistsUSA.com.
Additional information is at https://www.emergencydentistsusa.com/most-at-risk-states-for-oral-health-and-autism/.
