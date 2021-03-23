OKANOGAN — A local, veteran-owned company that specializes in moving vehicles is open and ready to serve customers of the Okanogan Valley.
Trevor Owen, owner of T & S Transportation Services, obtained a business license and commercial insurance in September of 2020. Owen said he was working full-time driving and doing deliveries for a local company. He got busier with his business and he was losing a lot of hauls because the company needed him to haul loads during the same times.
He said it was the perfect time to start working for himself.
“I’ve been wanting to hot shot for several years and we got a flatbed/car trailer and it just sort of began and took off,” he said.
Hot shot involves hauling smaller and more time-sensitive loads within a specific timeframe, and usually to a single customer or location.
“I first got my CDL in the Army and was an 88M; which is a truck driver,” he said. “I served five-and-a-half-years and was deployed to Iraq and was there 15 months before I was injured and was forced to medically retire.
“Driving trucks was my thing and sort of all I really knew,” he said. “I worked for a heavy equipment hauling company in Texas and loved it and just sort of stuck with it throughout my adult career.
“When we moved to Washington, I noticed there was a pretty good demand for this type of work as there are only the local tow companies to do the work,” Owen said. “And it just sort of grew from there.”
Owen said he wanted to keep the business simple, so he and his fiance, Stasia Hazelwood, do the hauling together most of the time.
“The ‘T’ is for Trevor, the ‘S’ is for Stasia and we offer transportation services,” Owen said. “Simple and to the point on who we are and what we do.”
Owen said he is the main employee, but Hazelwood and children (Elias, Peyton and Piper) tag along as often as possible.
Owen said he offers car, hay, travel trailer, motorcycles, ATV’s hauling and “really anything that will fit on the trailer, which is where the slogan ‘If it fits, it ships,’ came along.
“Usually, the types of calls I get are running a broken-down car to a shop or hauling them to a junk yard or hauling hay and it’s usually during the day…both weekdays and weekends,” he said. “But if someone needed me in the middle of the night, I would go get them.”
For more information about T & S Transportation Services, call 509-429-3283.
