REDMOND – A Winthrop beer maker is among 110 Washington breweries participating in the 14th annual Washington Brewers Festival.
Old Schoolhouse Brewery, 155 Riverside Ave., is participating in the June 14-16 event in King County’s Marymoor Park in Redmond.
Washington state craft breweries will occupy all 110 of the available pouring stations, continuing the tradition of the event being the largest Washington-only craft beer festival, said organizers.
Flatstick Pub is presenting the event, along with the Washington Beer Commission.
Most of the 110 breweries will pour special “Friday only” brews from 4-9:30 p.m. June 14.
The same breweries pour more than 400 locally brewed craft beers from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. More than 20,000 people are expected to attend the event.
The festival also features a live music stage and more than a dozen food trucks.
Admission will be charged, with a separate fee for parking. Designated drivers pay less and will get free soft drinks.
A root beer garden, bouncy toys and crafts will be available for children.
A cider and wine tasting tent also will be offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.