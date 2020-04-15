OMAK - A couple area businesses helped provide hand sanitizer to law enforcement officers in Okanogan County.
Sgt. Dan Christensen of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said he was contacted by Dinesh Gajjala, manager of Omak Pharmacy, asking if Christensen knew of any place that sold small bottles. He had decided to provide his customers with hand sanitizer.
“At this same time our officers were unable to get hand sanitizer and I asked Dinesh if he would be interested in helping to provide a bottle of hand sanitizer for the law enforcement officers in our county,” said Christensen. “Dinesh seemed excited about this and asked if I could find bottles.”
Christensen said he couldn’t find any in local stores, but Midway Building Supply, Oroville, ordered 50 bottles.
“We have received our first batch of hand sanitizer bottles, which have been distributed to Oroville and Brewster police officers,” said Christensen. “Unfortunately, the supply of isopropyl alcohol makes it difficult to obtain for the compounding of the hand sanitizer.”
Meanwhile, a Department of Fish and Wildlife sergeant in the northeast area of the state reached out to a contact, resulting in Dry Fly Distillery providing a small batch of alcohol to help equip other officers and deputies in Okanogan County, said Christensen.
“Dinesh was helped by Samy’s Pharmacy out of Olympia who compounded (the sanitizer) for no charge,” Christensen said. “He, too, would like to provide first responders hand sanitizer in the Olympia area. Hopefully we can bring together this good will and keep our officers supplied while saving the supply chain sanitizer for our medical community and citizens.
“Our unsung heroes on the front lines of our retail industries, those essential people helping our community, are the real guardians of our communities and I hope we, the public, respect and honor their continued commitment.”
Christensen said Gajjala is offering sanitizer at his business drive-through, while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.