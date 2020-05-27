OMAK – Eighteen Okanogan County companies will share nearly $150,000 through the working Washington small business emergency grant program.
The Economic Alliance said Gov. Jay Inslee has approved $149,615 to support 18 companies in Okanogan County facing imminent failure because of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic emergency. These businesses from a pool of applicants submitted by the Economic Alliance.
Those selected include five retail establishments, three restaurants, three health care businesses, two construction/contractor companies, two home repairs companies, one recycling/manufacturing business, one hospitality business and one dance studio. Names of the businesses were not released.
Grantees represent eight women-owned businesses, four minority -owned businesses, one veteran-owned business and one tribal-owned business. The grantees are located in seven cities across Okanogan County.
Economic Alliance said the businesses will use the money primarily to pay rent, utilities and other allowable expenses.
The grant recipients will employ a total of 91 individuals and it is estimated that the grant will prevent the loss of 79 jobs, said the agency.
In approving the grants, Washington and Okanogan County will be able to support the potential preservation of these businesses and the economic security of each company’s employees and local community.
