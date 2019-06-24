TWISP – Travelers on Forest Road 43, also known as Buttermilk Road, can expect delays while road work is done.
The road leads to the Black Pine Lake area, about 10 miles west of Twisp, which is a popular place for people wanting to swim, boat, fish, camp, picnic or hike.
Work began June 21. Forest visitors may experience 30-minute delays while asphalt patching, roadside brush cutting and culvert cleaning occurs, according to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
“The work will be occurring on a 2.4-mile segment of the road between mileposts 13.7 and 16.1,” said Civil Engineering Technician David Colbert. “Depending upon weather conditions and other issues, such as wildfires, we anticipate this work will last up to 30 days.
“We recognize that many, many people will be using this area over the July Fourth weekend, so no road work will occur during that time period.”
Recreationists who do not want to experience delays may also access the lake using Forest Road 43 from its beginning point about a mile south of Carlton.
“This work is important in making roadways safe for forest users,” Colbert said. “Roadside brushing improves sight distance for motorists. Culvert cleaning is critical as it reduces the likelihood of future runoff damage and road washouts.
“Asphalt patching helps extend the life of the road surface, plus drivers have the added comfort of driving on a smooth surface versus one with potholes.”
The project was originally scheduled for 2018, but was delayed because of wildfire activity in the area.
