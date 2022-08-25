OMAK — Longtime Chronicle news staff member Dee Camp is retiring after more than 43 years with the paper.
Her last day in the office is today, Aug. 24.
“It’ll be nice not to have deadlines,” she said.
She was hired in July 1979 as society editor. Over the years, she’s had a variety of titles, including editor, and covered everything from obituaries and weddings to fires, floods, courts and crime, the Legislature, schools, city and county governments, the environment, agriculture, sports and a pandemic.
“I’ve crawled through the bowels of Grand Coulee Dam with Gov. Dixy Lee Ray and hiked up and down a football sideline, photographing a game with a baby in a backpack,” said Camp. “I will be eternally grateful to Mary Koch and the late John E. Andrist, Chronicle owners at the time, for taking a chance on a wide-eyed 22-year-old fresh out of college.”
Camp and her husband, retired sports editor Al Camp, came to Okanogan County a month after graduating from Washington State University. She has a bachelor of arts in communications-journalism; he has bachelor’s degrees in communications-cinematography and general studies-physical science.
They have one son, Doug, who is the Concrete School District’s music teacher.
One of Camp’s first stories for The Chronicle was covering an Okanogan City Council meeting on sewers. Then, less than two weeks after starting at the paper, the Salmon Creek Fire west of Okanogan blew up and became the largest in the state that year at some 7,000 acres.
“We still had some of our stuff in the car during our move from Pullman and I remember sitting on the car hood at our just-rented house in south Okanogan, watching the fire burn over Leader Mountain” a couple miles away, she said. “We looked at each other and joked that maybe we should just get in the car and go back to Pullman.”
She came to The Chronicle during a remodeling project at the paper’s former Main Street building, and her desk was a door spanning two file cabinets. She had to take Wednesday afternoons off — the paper came out on Thursdays in those days — because her desk was where the newspaper’s sections and inserts were assembled.
For a time, she and Elizabeth Widel shared a desk in the basement.
Writing stories in 1979 meant tapping out the words on a typewriter — sometimes manual, sometimes electric — and then having someone retype the story into the primitive, cold type computer system used at the time. In the fall of 1979, after remodeling was done, the paper added dedicated word processing computers but retained the cold type system for several years.
Photos were black and white, using hand-rolled film developed in-house.
Everything is computerized now.
An ongoing story has been what the Okanogan County Public Utility District will do with Enloe Dam, Camp said.
“The week before I started, The Chronicle carried a story with a headline along the lines of ‘Enloe’s Dam’s time will come,’” she said. “The PUD fought hard for a license to restart electrical generation, but then ended up giving up that license. Its commissioners are still trying to figure out what to do with the dam.”
The PUD also afforded her the opportunity to cover what was in 1982 the largest municipal bond default in history ($2.25 billion) as the Washington Public Power Supply System consortium gave up on two nuclear power plants before they were completed. PUD Commissioner Nick Cain, Malott, was chairman of WPPSS at the time.
“Nick was the first person I knew who had a fax machine at his house,” said Camp, who traveled to the Tri-Cities to tour, photograph and write about one of the plants.
“Some people dismiss weekly papers as hokey, irrelevant publications covering chicken dinners and car washes,” she said. “We do that, but we also cover stories that are important not only to our local community but also to the state and nation. And if we don’t cover that local school board or city council, who will?”
Camp said she’s covered a lot of memorable stories – some fun and some not so great.
“To me, covering city government is fun. So are stories about the community’s wonderful residents,” she said. “The fires, floods and other tragedies aren’t so much fun. If you’re in a place long enough, you get to know people and make friends.
“Some of the toughest stories are having to write about people you know who have suffered tragedy. You try to stay detached and objective, but it’s hard to write about a friend’s child who has died in a car accident as tears are streaming down your face.”
The Carlton Complex Fire sticks out as one of the toughest, most long-lasting stories. The sheer enormity of the fire, losses and destruction stick out for Camp.
“Through all that, one of the most memorable moments was sitting in downtown Twisp interviewing Gov. Jay Inslee one on one,” Camp said. “He was in town with his family and he had just met with town officials. The fire was still burning, and there he was, sitting on a garbage can outside town hall, giving an interview.”
In retirement, Camp said she plans to tackle a bunch of long-neglected projects, including sewing, scanning family photos, reading, writing, trying new recipes, traveling and doing what many boomers do — getting rid of years of accumulated stuff.
“Our son and his fiancee, Andrea Paulson, have asked me to make their wedding cake,” she said. “They’ve set a date, so I guess I have one more deadline to meet.”
