OKANOGAN – A fundraising campaign is underway to purchase a wire roller and fence removal tool to help ranchers who lost fencing in the Cold Springs Fire.
Non-profit Secondhand Hearts is raising money to purchase the apparatus, which can be attached to a tractor or other equipment to pull up both metal and wood fence posts and roll up various types of wire, including barb wire and woven wire.
Okanogan rancher Ed Townsend, who’s also the District No. 8 fire chief, said he lost an estimated 50 miles of fence to the blaze that began the night of Sept. 6. Many other ranchers in the fire area lost as much or more fencing.
Lori Theis, who is coordinating the fundraising effort with Townsend’s guidance, said an estimated 1,000 miles of fence burned.
“Hundreds of residents have been displaced and millions of dollars of ranch land and equipment were destroyed,” she said. “Thousands of animals in the area were injured or killed as a result of this fire and thousands more are now improperly contained and at risk for predation and starvation.”
The goal is to raise enough for the $5,700 tool, she said.
Townsend said one of his nephews has volunteered to go to North Dakota to pick it up.
“We’re just trying to figure what to do,” he said, noting that ranchers learned a lot from the experiences of those impacted by the Carlton Complex, Okanogan Complex, Tunk Block and North Star fires.
Fencing was a concern in all of those blazes.
On his family’s Cameron Lake ranch, Townsend said he’s still missing 10 or 15 cow-calf pairs, who fled to escape the flames and remain scattered. Some may be with a neighbor’s cattle, others may be at large or deceased. One wandered back onto the ranch Thursday.
To contain the animals, ranchers need to build new fences. But before they can do so, the old, damaged ones have to be removed.
Trying to do that by hand is extremely time-consuming, Townsend said.
“It’s the first step in rebuilding,” he said. “We want to get on the ground.”
A neighboring rancher purchased one of the machines on his own, but the fundraising campaign is for one that can be used by multiple ranchers. Eventual ownership hasn’t been determined, but Townsend said it probably would end up with a local, farm-related government entity or an industry group.
Townsend said he lost 70 head of cattle, timber, well houses and watering infrastructure such as pipes and troughs.
“The tack shed is gone, but we managed to save the saddles,” he said.
For ranchers, rebuilding fences is a start, but it won’t solve all their problems. Many lost their homes, in addition to barns, well houses and other structures, and pasture lands were devastated, Townsend said.
Fire officials have said 78 homes and 60 outbuildings were lost to the blaze.
“We lost our grass for the rest of this year and the next year and a half,” Townsend said, noting that grazing lands need more than one season to rebound from a fire.
He’s looking for alternate pasture, but for now he’s got most of his cattle rounded up into a feedlot.
“Normally we pasture them until Christmas,” he said.
He acknowledged “generous donations of feed” from ranchers elsewhere in the county and state, but also noted that he and others will need alternate pasture for next summer and fall, and the following spring and summer.
“Some producers may liquidate,” he said, noting that some ranchers have begun selling their herds.
“We won’t keep our replacement heifers,” he said, adding that he plans to sell some calves soon.
Erosion is another concern. High winds Friday afternoon, Sept. 25, sent unsecured topsoil blowing northward from the fire area.
Townsend said he finished harvesting most of his wheat in August, leaving a great cover of straw stubble on the fields.
“We lost most of our stubble” to the fire, he said. “The ground is bare. Erosion potentially could be catastrophic.”
He’s hoping for enough rain that he can plant a cover crop to help secure the soil.
Douglas County, which was ravaged by the Pearl Hill Fire, “is a rubber stamp of us,” said Townsend. “They don’t have as many cattle, but they lost stubble, too.”
The Pearl Hill blaze is an extension of the Cold Springs Fire that jumped the Columbia River early the morning of Sept. 7.
Townsend said he had 10 acres of wheat left to harvest, but ended up losing it – not to fire, but to hungry cattle.
“When the fences went down, the cattle moved in and ate it,” he said. “When I turned in my loss to crop insurance, my agent said he’d never heard of such a thing.”
For fire-affected ranchers, “our cash flow is upside-down,” and the purchase of the fence roller would be one less thing to worry about, he said.
According to the gofundme.com page - entitled “Cold Springs Fire Relief – SAVE the Livestock!” – a local group has agreed to help rebuild exterior fencing.
