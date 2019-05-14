TONASKET - A Canadian man was killed May 11 when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Highway 20 about 17 miles east of town.
Donald Leonard, 64, Prince George, B.C., died at the scene, said the Washington State Patrol.
He was westbound just before noon at milepost 280 and going around a curve when his motorcycle crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup truck and the 25-foot camping trailer it was towing, the patrol said. The truck was driven by Robert L. Swift, 64, Olympia.
Leonard was thrown from the motorcycle. He and the bike came to rest on the road. Leonard was wearing a helmet.
Swift was not injured. A passenger, Michele L. Berning, 62, Olympia, also was not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.
Leonard’s motorcycle was damaged and was towed. Swift’s pickup truck was drivable.
