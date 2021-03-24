NESPELEM – The slate of candidates for this year’s Colville Business Council elections was set March 15 by the tribe.
Primaries were triggered in all but one race as more than three people filed for six of seven positions.
Filing was March 1-12. Certification was March 15.
The primary election is Saturday, May 8, for positions drawing more than two candidates. The general election is Saturday, June 19, with certification set for June 24.
Newly elected candidates will be sworn in July 8.
Half of the 14-member council is up for election each year, with council members serving two-year terms.
By district, candidates filing for election are:
Inchelium – Position No. 1, incumbent Joel Boyd, Tyler Zacherle Boyd, Allen Hammond, Michael Finley. Position No. 2, incumbent Roger Finley, Chrystal Pakootas, Doug Seymour.
Keller – Position No. 1, incumbent Jack Ferguson, Edward Cohen (no primary).
Nespelem – Position No. 1, incumbent Rodney Cawston, “Teen” Lily Stanger, Dr. Alison Boyd-Ball. Position No. 2, incumbent Jarred Erickson, Daniel L. Nanamkin, Randy Friedlander, John St. Pierre, Justin Boyd, Darnell R. Sam, Deidre Ellsworth.
Omak – Position No. 1, incumbent Norma Sanchez, Jim Nanamkin, Shirley K. Charley. Position No. 2, incumbent Karen Condon, Michael E. Marchand, Larry Smith, Preston Boyd, Launa L. Squetimkin.
