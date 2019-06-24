WASHINGTON, D.C. – With recent forecasts predicting “above normal” wildfire activity throughout the summer fire season in Washington and the West, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is calling on quick implementation of new firefighting tools.
Last week, Cantwell called on the U.S. Forest Service to implement 21st century tools and resources to combat wildfires, protect firefighters and defend communities across the state.
“We want to use every resource that we can,” Cantwell told the U.S. Forest Service. “We want this to be the same as any disaster that you’d be preparing for, whether it’s a hurricane in the South or a storm off our east coast. We view the fire season as a major storm impacting us.”
At a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing to examine the outlook for wildland fire and management programs for 2019, Cantwell highlighted projections by the National Interagency Fire Center that point to a worse-than-normal wildfire season through September in both eastern Washington and the traditionally damp western side of the state.
In her questions for U.S. Forest Service Fire Aviation and Management Director Shawna Legarza, Cantwell highlighted bipartisan legislation passed earlier this year to increase firefighter safety by requiring the Forest Service and the Department of the Interior to begin providing GPS locations for crews on wildfires.
The legislation also requires the agencies to begin using unmanned aircraft systems to scout and map wildfires in real time.
“What can we do to get the Forest Service to immediately implement that GPS system so we know the location of resources and assets, and hopefully onto our firefighters as well so we can protect them this season?” Cantwell asked. “Do not study this for an entire year – pick the most urgent tools that you can implement today.”
Cantwell emphasized the importance of the life-saving firefighting technology as the impacts of climate change continue to be a significant driver of severe wildfires in many western states.
“Let’s get you the tools, but you have our attention. And you are going to continue to have our attention because it’s such a big issue,” Cantwell said. “The climate of hotter and drier conditions is going to continue to challenge us.”
Cantwell has been a strong advocate for improving wildfire response and protecting firefighters and communities. In addition to her bipartisan wildfire management technology legislation passed earlier this year, Cantwell has hosted a 2015 series of roundtables and listening sessions across Washington state, including Okanogan, on best practices to fight wildfires.
