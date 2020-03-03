WASHINGTON, D.C. – Efforts to revise National Environmental Policy Act regulations to limit public participation have drawn the ire of U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.
The efforts also would limit the number of federal actions that are subject to NEPA review.
Cantwell has sent a letter to Council on Environmental Quality Chairwoman Mary Neumayr raising concerns over the Trump administration efforts.
NEPA, authored a half-century ago by former Washington Sen. Henry “Scoop” Jackson, is America’s most important environmental law, said Cantwell. It requires the federal government to conduct a review process of the potential environmental effects from any major federal action, consider alternatives and share that information with the public prior to making a final decision.
“This law is the reason communities can fight to protect the air we breathe, the water we drink and the public lands we cherish,” Cantwell wrote. “I am very concerned about the administration’s proposals to undermine and weaken long-standing NEPA regulations, and believe such a controversial and wide-ranging proposal deserves a public hearing in the Pacific Northwest.”
Cantwell also rebutted claims from the administration that dramatically decreasing the capacity for public participation and limiting judicial scrutiny of federal agency decisions would streamline federally funded infrastructure projects.
“Forcing agencies to rush the review process by limiting the time and length of a review not only reduces the public’s ability to participate but results in incomplete analysis, poor decision-making and legal uncertainty that will end up delaying projects rather than accelerating them,” Cantwell wrote. “The reality is that funding shortfalls, not NEPA, are the primary reason for the delay in many federal projects.”
CEQ is allowing 60 days for the public to comment on the NEPA rewrite released Jan. 10.
Cantwell’s letter coincided with a public hearing on the proposed regulations in Washington, D.C. Despite the scope and impact of the proposal, the administration is plans two public hearings, none of which would be held in the Pacific Northwest. Cantwell has requested a third, to be held in Washington state.
