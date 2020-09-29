WASHINGTON, D.C. – The FirstNet communications network for first responders is important to wildfire and other disaster response, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell told a Senate hearing last week.
The Washington Democrat also questioned witnesses about the next steps in continuing to build the First Responder Network Authority, also known as FirstNet, in rural and tribal areas of Washington and other parts of the country.
“How has FirstNet been able to help during those disasters in providing communication in the current fire season? And what are you doing, particularly with tribal areas?” Cantwell asked. “Because they’re particularly on the short end of the stick when it comes to broadband capacity.”
Cantwell’s queries came on the heels of the Cold Springs Fire, which blackened 189,923 acres of land in Okanogan County – most of it on the Colville Indian Reservation – and the Inchelium Complex, also on the reservation. Two other large fires – Greenhouse and Lower Coyote Creek – also burned in the reservation earlier this year.
“We’re tightly integrated with your response team to the fires,” said Jason Porter, senior vice president of FirstNet. “But I will say, it goes even far beyond this. We did deploy satellite COLTs (Cell on Light Truck) in your state to help provide coverage for the fire response, but it’s so much more than that.
“We actually have members of my team that are sleeping at base camps, at fire camps, to make sure that we understand the needs and are there to provide devices to consult with equipment and the use of it.”
Porter also discussed FirstNet’s recent broadband deployment efforts throughout Washington state.
“We have put new (cell) sites on air in Lewis, Pacific, Grant and Yakima counties,” he said. “We’ve also deployed Band 14 (public safety wireless capacity) in Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, Richland, Kennewick, Olympia, Bremerton, Yakima, Kittitas and Whitman. And we’re very excited about the new coverage that we put in near Yakama Nation.”
Cantwell, emphasizing how critical broadband access is to improving disaster response coordination, called for continued FirstNet focus on its build-out efforts in rural, tribal and remote areas, citing the increase in number and intensity of wildfires.
“These rural counties are left to fight these disasters on their own,” she said. “But one of the things they need is broadband. So, I hope we continue this effort, and I hope we can get the network smart enough so that we really know where everybody's deployed fighting the fires.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.