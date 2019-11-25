WASHINGTON, D.C. – The secure rural schools and payments in lieu of taxes programs should be allowed to continue, says U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.
During a U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing last week, Cantwell called for extending essential the programs to benefit Washington state’s rural schools and roads.
During the hearing, Cantwell highlighted the importance of reliable funding for the two programs to counties and local governments throughout Washington state.
Secure rural schools is not currently authorized, and without congressional action to extend it, counties will not receive payments next year. The short-term spending bill passed by the U.S. Senate last week allows administrative work to continue for timely PILT payments, but Cantwell has called on congressional leaders to include at least a two-year reauthorization of the program in any end-of-year legislation.
“We believe these rural counties are critical to our states,” Cantwell said. “These counties are home to iconic national parks, iconic national forests and federal lands, and we have to give them predictable funding. It’s an obligation by the federal government, and it should be met.”
Through the PILT program alone, millions of dollars have been invested in Washington counties to help local governments provide vital services such as firefighting, police protection and construction of public roads.
Similarly, secure rural schools funding has supported thousands of schools and millions of students across the United States. Uncertainty around the programs makes it difficult for impacted local governments to plan annual budgets and serve their populations.
Washington state received more than $14 million in SRS payments in fiscal year 2018 and more than $21 million from PILT in fiscal year 2019.
Ferry County got $689,505.42 from secure rural schools in 2018 and $811,000 in PILT payments in 2019. Okanogan County received $1,472,914.66 in secure rural schools money in 2018 and $2.6 million in PILT payments in 2019.
