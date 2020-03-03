WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is emphasizing the importance of funding and implementing 21st century firefighting technology as another fire season looms.
Cantwell’s comments came during a U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing to examine the Trump administration’s fiscal year 2021 budget request for the Forest Service. Cantwell is a senior member of the committee.
“Obviously no one can argue that nationally and internationally, the fire seasons are with us – everywhere from Australia to Alaska,” Cantwell said to U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. “The challenge just grows every fire season, and so we definitely want you to have every tool.”
In her questions to Christiansen about the agency’s efforts to reduce fire risks for the upcoming wildfire season, Cantwell highlighted her bipartisan Wildfire Management Technology Advancement Act.
The bill, signed into law last year, is aimed at increasing firefighter safety by requiring the Forest Service and the Department of the Interior to begin providing GPS locations for crews on wildfires and begin using unmanned aircraft systems to scout out and map wildfires in real time.
“I’m pleased to see there’s $15 million in the president’s budget to implement the (act) that Sen. (Cory) Gardner (R, Colo.) and myself pushed through, that’s everything from GPS locators to real-time fire information,” Cantwell said. “We’re just such a firm believer in this technology.”
Cantwell’s wildfire management legislation also requires smoke forecasters be assigned to all large wildfires to provide the most accurate information to those impacted.
“We’ve lost Northwest people in some significant fires over the last two decades, and we definitely would also like to see the smoke forecasters on the ground in those situations, because we think that is critical as well,” Cantwell said.
Cantwell said she has been a strong advocate for improving wildfire response to protect firefighters and communities. In December 2019, she worked with her colleagues to secure a $1.6 billion increase in funding for wildland management, and in 2018 she secured passage of language to fix the chronic failures in wildfire funding that had long plagued fire-prone communities across the West.
She has repeatedly called on officials to make combating wildfires and protecting firefighters a top priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.