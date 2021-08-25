OMAK – The Rock n Roll Car show is set for Saturday, Aug. 28, at Omak Auto Plaza, 607 Okoma Drive.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with a poker run planned at 6 p.m.
Live music will be performed at 6 p.m. by the Company Band. Food vendors and a beer garden are planned.
