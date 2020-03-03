OKANOGAN – Chanelle Carlin-Black was named citizen of the year during the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Warmer event Feb. 26 at The Old Flour Mill.
Okanogan Market IGA was honored as business of the year.
The event included an auction.
Greg Hamilton was honored for his many years of service to Okanogan as he retired from Washington Tractor.
