CARLTON - A Carlton man died Oct. 27 when his SUV collided with another vehicle pulling a dump trailer.
Clayton M. Thornton, 38, died at the scene, said the Washington State Patrol. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The other driver, Rebecca Michelle Knight, 51, Carlton, was not injured, nor was her passenger, Joshua William Geithman, 29, Twisp. They were wearing seatbelts.
Thornton was northbound on Highway 153 at 3:01 p.m. when he lost control in a curve, crossed the centerline and collided with Knight¹s southbound vehicle, the patrol said. Thornton¹s SUV came to rest blocking the southbound lane and Knight¹s came to rest blocking both lanes.
The SUV was destroyed. Knight¹s vehicle was drivable.
