OKANOGAN – A threats to harm charge against Joseph Nathanael Bowers will be filed in Okanogan County District Court rather than Superior Court.
Prosecutor Arian Noma notified Superior Court of his intention to file in District Court.
Bowers was arrested Dec. 2 on suspicion of felony harassment-threats to kill. He had a preliminary hearing Dec. 2 on the anticipated charge of threats to harm. Bail was set at $5,000.
In a separate Superior Court action, a first-degree murder charge against Bowers was dismissed March 2 without prejudice, meaning the charge can be refiled.
Noma said the charge will be refiled as soon as a firm trial date has been set for his brother, Lance Robert Bowers, said Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma.
Noma said the two, suspected of killing Lance Bowers’ wife, Angela Bowers, were on different trial tracks because charges were filed at different times. He said he will seek to have their trials joined.
Speedy trial considerations came into play for Joseph Bowers, while COVID-19 intervened in the discovery portion of Lance Bowers’ case. The latter’s attorney was not able to interview witnesses in person, said Noma.
Joseph Bowers was charged Nov. 27, 2019, with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bowers, 38, in June 2019.
Angela Bowers’ body was found in the trunk of a burning vehicle in Aeneas Valley on June 3. 2019. Charging was delayed until November 2019 while DNA evidence was tested to determine the identity of the person in the trunk.
