SPOKANE – A woman’s appeal of an Okanogan County Superior Court decision not to grant compensation for pain and suffering after she fell on an Omak city sidewalk has been remanded to the trial court.
In an unpublished opinion filed June 9, the state Court of Appeals for Division 3 sent the case back to Okanogan County Superior Court.
Diana M. Robinson sued the City of Omak, state Department of Transportation and Granite Construction after she tripped and fell on a sidewalk curb and injured her elbow, resulting in permanent nerve damage, said court records.
A jury found the transportation department partially liable for negligent design and construction of the curb, and awarded full economic damages but no non-economic damages, according to the appeals court.
Robinson moved for a new trial on the issue of non-economic damages, but the trial court denied her request.
Robinson then challenged denial of her motion and the finding that the zero damage award for pain and suffering is not supported by the record, said the appeals court.
“Because the evidence does not support the conclusion that Ms. Robinson suffered no pain or disability as the result of her injury, the trial court abused its discretion in denying her a new trial,” said the appeals court. “Because the trial court did not make specific findings as to past and future non-economic damages, both should be considered anew by the jury on remand.”
The department’s cross appeal seeking a directed verdict on the issue of liability was denied, but the appeals court reversed the trial court decision and remanded the case for a new trial on past and future non-economic damages.
During the summer of 2014, the city contracted with the Department of Transportation to design and construct improvements to the Highway 215 corridor. The project included modifying sidewalks to bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Work was subcontracted to Granite Construction. The project was completed in fall 2014.
“The DOT project included modification of the southeast corner of Bartlett (Street) and (Highway) 215 in Omak,” said the appeals court decision. “Before the project, the curbs next to the building were ‘flush.’ After construction, the curb next to the building extended out from the corner of the building into the sidewalk.”
According to the decision, the original concrete was removed and built back to its original grade, resulting in a curb raised four inches above the newly lowered sidewalk pavers.
“The increase in the height of the curb was not necessary to support the adjacent building,” said court records. “The curb extends 20 inches perpendicularly from the building.”
The curb is three feet from the start of the ADA street ramp; sidewalks are required to be at least five feet wide, said the decision.
“From the perspective of someone walking north toward the corner, one cannot tell that the curb next to the building is not level with the sidewalk,” but international and ADA standards both impose a quarter-inch limitation on vertical obstructions, including drops, in a walkway,” said the appeals court.
Testimony at trial indicated the finished walkway violated safety standards and presented a hazard because of the sudden drop.
Building owner Kevin Fletcher complained to a DOT inspector in August 2014 about the curb after seeing numerous people trip, said court records. The complaint was relayed to a department engineer, but no one considered changing the curb level.
Yellow warning paint was discussed but not added by the department. The city added it after Robinson fell.
On Aug. 16, 2015, Robinson, then 62, tripped over the sidewalk backing curb next to the building. Her husband, Dennis Robinson, was unable to catch her. She was unable to get up and said she had no feeling in her left arm and hand, said court records.
She went into shock, he called 911, and removed her rings and watch so they would not have to be cut off, said court records. Ambulance personnel put a tourniquet on her arm and took her to the hospital.
Medical records indicated she fractured and dislocated her left elbow. Surgery was performed Aug. 17, said court records.
Because of the V-shaped cast, she had to sleep in a recliner for eight months, court records said. She suffered nerve problems and lost some use of her left hand. Another surgery was required to reposition some of the metal hardware in her arm.
Another surgery was performed in March 2016, and physical therapy followed.
Testimony at trial indicated she suffered 25 percent permanent disability for which there is no medical solution. The case went to trial nearly six years after her fall.
The jury awarded Robinson $92,868.21 in economic damages (medical costs) but nothing for past and future non-economic damages. It found the city not liable.
Robinson then sought a new trial for non-economic damages, arguing that the zero award was inconsistent with the uncontradicted evidence of injury, pain and suffering. The motion was denied and she appealed.
The appeals court decision was written by Judge Pro Tempore Alexander Carl Ekstrom, with judges George Fearing and Robert Lawrence-Berrey concurring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.