SPOKANE - The state Court of Appeals for Division III has found an Omak man was not placed in double jeopardy when he was retried for a burglary after the first trial ended in a hung jury.
Brandon William Cate appealed his conviction of burglary, theft and malicious mischief based on double jeopardy grounds. He alleged the trial court declared a mistrial prematurely at the end of his first trial.
He also challenged his sentence and two of his legal financial obligations.
“We affirm the convictions and the sentence, but vacate the two financial obligations,” said the unpublished opinion written by Judge George Fearing. Judges Kevin Korsmo and Laurel Siddoway concurred.
The opinion was filed April 16.
On the night of Dec. 5-6, 2016, someone broke into the Omak JC Penney store by shattering the store’s front glass. The jewelry department’s glass display case was shattered and jewelry was removed, said court records. Jewelry boxes and necklaces were scattered around the department.
On Dec. 6, Omak Police Department Officer Vernon Reyes learned of the break-in through an activated alarm from inside the store. He discovered the fingertip to a latex glove and blood inside the jewelry display case, court records said. He collected a swab of blood and sent it to the state crime lab.
On Jan. 28, 2017, Officer Brien Bowling arrested Cate on an unrelated warrant and questioned him about numerous burglaries. Cate confessed to the break-in at Penney’s, and told the officer he had hoped to gain a quarter of a million dollars from the burglary, said court records.
“Cate disclosed that he prepared for the burglary by taping the ends of gloves to his fingertips,” said the appeals court opinion. “He admitted to using a hammer to break into the store and to smash the jewelry display case.”
He told the officer he cut his hand when taking display boxes, then fled the store and deposited jewelry boxes in a residential area, according to court records.
His confession was not recorded, the appeals court noted.
Bowling searched the residential area identified by Cate and recovered empty jewelry boxes, which contained dried blood drops.
Cate was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief. At the time of the first trial, the crime lab had not yet tested blood taken from the jewelry display case and a mouth swab from Cate, said court records.
Store manager Tammy Stillwaugh testified at trial that it cost $1,156 to replace the shattered front door and jewelry display case, and that $3,000 worth of jewelry was taken. The appeals court noted that was “shy of Cate’s expectation of $250,000.”
During the trial, “Cate denied confessing to the crime and stated he only told Officer Brien Bowling what he knew about the burglary,” said the appeals court.
After about an hour and a half of deliberation, the jury said it could not agree on a verdict. Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Hank Rawson consulted with the attorneys involved and asked the jury again about a verdict, then declared a mistrial.
A second trial began some months later with the same testimony, except by that time, the crime lab had competed testing of the blood sample and Cate’s swab and found a match, the appeals court said. The second jury convicted Cate on all three counts.
He was sentenced to 60 months in prison on the second-degree burglary charge and concurrent sentences of 29 months on the other two charges.
Legal financial obligations included a $500 victim assessment fee, $200 criminal filing fee and a $100 DNA collection fee. The court also entered an order of indigency, allowing Cate to appeal at public expense.
He asked the appeals court to strike the DNA and criminal filing fees from his judgment and sentence. Based on his indigency, the appeals court granted his request.
The case was remanded to Superior Court to strike the two fees.
Cate was represented on appeal by Skylar Texas Brett, Seattle. The state was represented by Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma and Deputy Prosecutor David Stevens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.