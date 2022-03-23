RICE – Josslinn Schoesler, a lifelong cattlewoman from eastern Washington, has been named as the first female president of the Cattle Producers of Washington.
She will serve a two-year term.
Cattle Producers of Washington was formed in 2004 as a way to help cow-calf producers in the state have a distinct voice in the marketplace and an advocate for family producers. The organization has been involved in numerous key issues affecting producers including trucking and international cattle shipping regulations, environmental issues such as the grizzly bear reintroduction proposal, state brand issues and issues related to the presence of wolves in the state.
“The primary purpose of our organization is to advance the interests of the independent operators and family ranches that make our agriculture economy strong,” Schoesler said. “We will do all and everything necessary, suitable and proper for accomplishing this.”
Having a strong advocate is critical for Washington ranchers as markets continue to be volatile and hazards like wildfire and drought pose challenges to operations.
“On any given day a new challenge can show up for cattle producers,” Schoesler said. “Over the last two years, Washington ranchers have experienced large catastrophic wildfires followed by an exceptional drought. Now we are staring down the barrel of well over $250 a ton for hay. There is no shortage of operational challenges before you ever talk politics.”
As part of CPoW’s ongoing advocacy work, the organization has representation in Olympia during the legislative sessions and hosts a day when producers can speak with legislators. Being an active voice for producers in the lawmaking process ensures harmful or misguided rules are stopped.
“We had some really bad for agriculture bills come up this year and thankfully most of them died and didn’t make it to the governor’s desk,” Schoesler noted. “As an organization we are there to advance and protect our members interests, from protecting our livestock water rights or preventing extreme environmental restrictions. We know our members are the true environmentalists and are the most interested in the health of the land they depend on.”
Schoesler said she looks forward to helping the organization continue its efforts to make sure all ranchers can live a life they love while feeding the nation.
“What I love the most about ranching is my family, riding good broke horses and knowing that I am blessed to be able to call this my job,” she said. “I’m ready to help make sure others can have this same life.”
