RITZVILLE - The Cattle Producers of Washington recently sent a letter to Washington congressional representatives and senators asking that they step in to ensure fairness in the live cattle market.
The group asked Congress to ensure that slaughterhouse buyers of live cattle, also known as packers, be regulated to purchase at least 51 percent of the cattle they slaughter on the open, competitive “cash” market.
According to CPoW, it has become increasingly common for the packers to purchase cattle through private, direct contracts or to gain ownership of cattle that are being fed to butcher weight.
Such practices create distortions in the live cattle market, where most ranch families sell their cattle. The limited number of slaughterhouse companies in the United States only complicates the matter, CPoW said in the letter.
“Because there are only four beef packers now controlling over 80 percent of the fed cattle market, they have the ability to distort the thin cash market,” CPoW said.
The solution proposed by CPoW is to require packers to purchase at least 51 percent of their cattle procurement needs in the cash market, thus strengthening the cash market so it can resume its function as a credible price discover market.
Congressional action is needed, especially during a time when the live cattle markets are being crippled by the COVID-19 virus.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and the crisis Washington cattle producers were already experiencing has worsened considerably,” said the group. “Reports of empty beef cases in grocery stores demonstrate that America’s beef supply chain must be reformed.”
