RITZVILLE - As the 2020 grazing season begins, the Cattle Producers of Washington offers new resources to help ranchers who are dealing with wolf/livestock conflicts.
CPoW has contracted five wolf/livestock conflict monitors who will be available to help ranchers this year. They will provide information on wolf behavior and pack dynamics, offer technical assistance on wolf deterrents and help network ranchers with their local sheriff’s office.
CPoW conflict monitors also will work with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Forest Service to determine measures to reduce the likelihood wolves will attack a rancher’s herd. Conflict monitors are being provided to ranchers for free through a grant from the state Department of Agriculture.
Conflict monitors are different from range riders, who have contracted with the fish and wildlife department in the past because the CPoW contractors’ first loyalty is “to the rancher,” said the group.
“Our conflict monitors will have their first loyalty to the rancher to provide them with the tools to prevent and address wolf attacks,” said CPoW grant coordinator Scott Nielsen. “In the past, the range riders brought in by the state were not trusted by the ranch community, which made their work ineffective.”
Nielsen said the conflict monitors are local residents who have a background in ranching and are able to comprehend the particular challenges ranchers face when dealing with predators.
“Our conflict monitors have a unique knowledge base that allows them to know what will and won’t work for cattle in most situations,” Nielsen said. “More importantly, they want to work with and listen to the rancher so they can provide assistance in a stressful situation. Our conflict monitors will work with (fish and wildlife) to get deterrence measures going, but they will also hold (the department) accountable if those measures don’t work.”
Conflict monitors for the 2020 grazing season are Wes Matlock, Roland Singer, Dave Baskin, Blayne McCoy and Mike McGlothern.
“We want ranchers to know our conflict monitors are ready and willing to work with them for no charge. Anyone who is interested in assistance from our team is welcome to contact us,” Nielsen said.
More information is available from Stevens County Sheriff’s Special Deputy Jeff Flood, 509-680-6962, or Nielsen, 509-675-2608.
