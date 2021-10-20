TOPPENISH – Okanogan County Cattlemen’s Association members contributed to an Oct. 12 fundraiser for the Beef Counts – Washington’s Beef Community United Against Hunger program.
The continued strain of the pandemic and the increasing food prices in grocery stores mean food insecurity remains an issue for many across Washington state. With those concerns in mind, beef producers gathered at Toppenish Livestock Commission on Oct. 12 to raise money.
The auction had 38 businesses and individuals actively participate, with individual donations ranging from $50 to $1,600 for a total of $24,500, according to the association.
“The Beef Counts program is a wonderful way for Washington’s beef farmers and ranchers to give back to our communities across the state,” said Rachel McClure, president of the Okanogan County Cattlemen’s Association. “Our county cattlemen were pleased to participate in the rollover this year by donating a heifer calf to be auctioned off.
“We understand how difficult the last two years have been for so many and the money raised will go to purchase beef to be distributed to our hungry neighbors in need.”
Goal of the Beef Counts program is to provide local food banks with a year-round supply of beef.
Since 2010, the Beef Counts program has raised more than $1 million to purchase beef for hungry families in need and provided more than 2.5 million servings of beef through hunger relief agency partners across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.