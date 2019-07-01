OLYMPIA - Folks who plan to set off fireworks this week should use caution, say officials with the state Fire Marshal’s Office.
Last year, the office received 301 reports of fireworks-related incidents by hospitals, clinics and fire agencies in the state. Of the 301 reports received, there were 209 injuries and 92 fires, including one that destroyed a home in Omak.
Fireworks-related incidents most often occur on July 4, the fire marshal said.
Of the incidents:
-209 injuries were reported, 10 percent fewer than the 10-year average.
-92 fires reported because of fireworks use.
-88 injuries were caused by holding the fireworks once lit.
-71 of the 92 fires were classified as wild land or vegetation blazes.
Washingtonians can enjoy consumer fireworks in a safe and responsible way if they follow a few simple tips, said the fire marshal.
Some tips from the state Fire Marshal’s Office, Omak Fire Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
- Buy only legal fireworks.
-Have water nearby while lighting.
-Keep pets indoors.
-Only adults should light fireworks.
-Make sure children use fireworks under adult supervision.
-Never hold fireworks while lighting them and don’t use them indoors. Light one firework at a time.
-Keep matches and lighters away from children.
-Never ignite fireworks in a container.
-If it’s windy, don’t light fireworks.
-Keep other people a safe distance away.
-Light fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from buildings and combustible materials such as bushes, grass and trees.
-Follow the printed directions and warnings on individual fireworks.
-Place fireworks that don’t go off into a bucket of water. Don’t try to relight them.
-Clean up fireworks debris and soak used fireworks with water. Make sure they’re dead out before placing the leftovers in a garbage container.
