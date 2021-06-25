NESPELEM – Rodney Cawston, incumbent Nespelem District representative and chairman of the Colville Business Council, lost his seat on the council in the tribe’s June 19 general election.
Dr. Alison Boyd-Ball defeated Cawston, 418-322, in the Nespelem District No. 1 race.
Seven council positions were up for election. Inchelium Councilman Joel Boyd bowed out in the May primary. Cawston is the only one of the six remaining incumbents to lose his re-election bid, according to election results certified June 24 by the council elections committee.
Half the 14-member council is up for election each year. Those elected during the June 19 general election will be sworn in July 8.
General election results:
Inchelium District position 1 – Michael Finley, 202; Tyler Zacherle-Boyd, 302; no vote, 7.
Inchelium District position 2 – Incumbent Roger Finley, 298; Chrystal Pakootas, 208; no vote, 5.
Keller District position 1 – Incumbent Jack Ferguson, 149; Edward Cohen, 125.
Nespelem District position 1 – Incumbent Rodney Cawston, 322; Dr. Alison Boyd-Ball, 418; no vote, 9.
Nespelem District position 2 – Incumbent Jarred-Michael Erickson, 396; Randy Friedlander, 343; no vote, 10.
Omak District position 1 – Incumbent Norma “Cate” Sanchez, 319; Jim Nanamkin, 268; no vote, 5.
Omak District position 2 – Incumbent Karen Condon, 321; Preston Boyd, 265; no vote, 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.