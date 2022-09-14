Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
LAKE ROOSEVELT — The Colville Confederated Tribes (CCT) are seeking volunteers to host PurpleAir monitors at locations near the Upper Columbia River.
“Selected volunteers will join a citizen science cadre contributing to the health of you and your neighbors,” organizers said.
This is part of a two-year EPA Environmental Justice grant received by the CCT, according to tribal consultant Whitney Fraser. After the two-year period, she hopes that the network of monitors will remain active.
“We envision 52 air monitoring stations being distributed as close to the river as possible,” she said.
The data will be collected and shared real-time via the Internet and mapping technology. This will benefit residents who are affected by annual wildfires and dust storms.
“At a glance, you can see whether air quality near where you live is of concern and whether or not to take precautions,” said Fraser.
The purpose of this is to measure the size and quantity of airborne particles. For those suffering from asthma and other respiratory ailments, this real-time information can allow people to take actions that limit their exposure to unhealthy air.
“Working with the University of Washington, CCT is also trying to discern if it’s possible to identify a distinct ‘signature’ from different readings,” organizer said. “For instance, dust storms may have a distinctive ratio of particle size and quantity, with other examples including wildfires or industrial emissions from a smelter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.