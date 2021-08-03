Fires continue to blacken Okanogan, Ferry counties' lands
WINTHROP – The Cedar Creek Fire continued to flirt with homes west of Winthrop and Twisp on the weekend, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices that later were largely downgraded as the flames were turned back.
The lightning-caused fire had burned across 48,871 acres and was 23 percent contained as of Monday morning, Aug. 2. No structures have been lost, according to fire officials.
Level 3 (go now) notices went out July 31 from Okanogan County Emergency Management for the Pine Forest Development, including Elbow Coulee Road; Twisp River Valley from Poorman Creek to the Buttermilk area, and eastern Wolf Creek, including Twin Lakes Road from Wolf Creek Road to Patterson Lake Road.
The next day, evacuation alerts were canceled for Mazama-Lost River (east), Edelweiss and Highway 20 at milepost 185, and reduced to Level 2 for Mazama-Lost River (west), Mazama entrance and Bible camp, Wolf Creek, Wolf Creek bridge and eastern Wolf Creek (north). Some of those had been in place for nearly two weeks.
Level 2 notices continued as of Sunday for Twin Lakes development and Moccasin Ranch, and at Level 3 for eastern Wolf Creek (south), Pine Forest, Mazama west, Twisp River valley, Little Bridge Creek, Elbow Coulee, Newby Creek and Poorman Creek. Later that day, the Poorman area’s evacuation notice was reduced to Level 2.
The fire, which began July 8 as two fires south of Highway 20 west of Mazama, has burned mostly south and west in the past three weeks.
Over the weekend, the fire took runs south and east, prompting the expanded evacuation notices, said fire officials.
Slight rain – 0.15-0.25 inch - fell Aug. 1, resulting in more favorable conditions for suppression, said the U.S. Forest Service.
But the reprieve was short-lived. Monday marked the beginning of a drying trend, with humidity expected to be 30-40 percent drier, said the Forest Service.
Breezy winds were expected, with wind gusts of 20-25 mph possible along the Highway 20 corridor and along exposed ridgetops and aligned drainages. The warming trend is expected to continue Wednesday and Thursday, with the potential for gusty winds.
Crews are working in the Vasiliki Ridge area on the far northwest portion of the fire and planned to improve a line running east from Lone Fir Campground and uphill into an avalanche chute.
Low visibility grounded the air attack, but fire officials said if helicopters could fly Monday they might drop retardant to further strengthen the control line.
Mop-up along the north and northeast flanks is underway, with fire hoses stretched along the fire line to provide water for suppression if the fire flares up. Engines also are in the area for structure protection.
A spike camp was established at Early Winters Campground so firefighters will be nearer to the area where they are working.
Crews also constructed a line around fire slop-over on Forest Road 4410 west of Pine Forest. That road has been linked to other roads and bulldozer lines to connect to Thompson Ridge.
“This will become a control feature to prevent fire from moving toward the Twisp River drainage,” said forest officials.
Fire crews also were working up the Twisp River to reopen a bulldozer line from the 2018 Crescent Mountain Fire to create an indirect control feature connecting the Little Bridge and Crescent Mountain fire scars and tie into natural barriers on the main ridge above the Twisp River.
Highway 20, the North Cascades Highway, remains closed from milepost 165 (Silver Star) to milepost 185 seven miles west of Winthrop.
The Delancy Fire, north of Highway 20, remains at about 223 acres.
Smoke from the Cedar Creek, Delancy and Cub Creek 2 fires continued to blanket Okanogan County. As of late Monday afternoon, the air quality index for Omak was 299, in the very unhealthy range, while Winthrop’s reading was 171, unhealthy.
Cub Creek 2 Fire
The Cub Creek 2 Fire, burning north of Winthrop in the Chewuch basin and surrounds, had burned three structures as of Monday morning, Aug. 2, according to the Forest Service.
The fire was 24 percent contained and had burned across 58,793 acres. Cause of the blaze, which was reported July 16, is under investigation.
On Sunday, crews focused their efforts on the fire’s northeast flank by improving containment features on Forest Road 39. They planned to continue working on Forest Road 37 up to Baldy Pass on Monday.
Along the southern perimeter, firefighters continued to scout for potential fire line locations in Bear Creek, south of Beaver Creek and West Fork Salmon Creek.
Firefighters continue on Monday to mop up and secure containment lines on the southwest flank while removing hazard trees and gaining access farther up Eightmile Road. Structure protection continued at the Brevicomis summer homes after winds on Sunday pushed the fire farther up Twentymile Creek past Honeymoon Creek.
Summit Trail and Chuweah Creek fire
On the Colville Indian Reservation west of Inchelium, the Summit Trail Fire continues to burn, as does the Chuweah Creek Fire northeast of Nespelem.
High humidity, a small amount of train and relatively lower temperatures helped fire crews make progress on the Summit Trail Fire on Sunday.
Firefighters are implementing a full suppression strategy on both fires, said Northwest Incident Management Team No. 7.
Mop-up and reinforcement are underway on the western and parts of the northern edge of the fire, while crews continued Monday to deal with a few hot areas in the Beaver Dam Creek drainage.
Crews also are working to connect bulldozer and hand lines along the eastern edge of the fire from Oregon City Ridge to Hall Creek Road on the north.
Level 1 evacuation notices are in place for the area from LaFleur south on Hall Creek Road to Hall Creek Flat (including Lynx Creek Road), Seyler Valley Road south to Bridge Creek Road, and along Bridge Creek Road (including Mollenberg Lane) to the edge of Twin Lakes, and Twin Lakes.
North Twin Lake and the channel between the lakes are closed to boating. South Twin Lake remains open.
Sitdown Creek Road is closed at Ferry County Highway 99.
Monday morning, the Summit Trail Fire had burned across 22,305 acres of land and was 12 percent contained. It was touched off July 12 by lightning.
On July 27, the last day for which an update was available, the lightning-caused Chuweah Creek Fire had burned across 36,752 acres of land and was 85 percent contained.
Bear Creek Fire
The Bear Creek Fire has erupted in the Chilliwack area of North Cascades National Park Complex just south of the U.S.-Canadian border and west of Ross Lake.
As of Monday morning, the fire was estimated at 150 acres. The fire area received about 0.1 inch of rain from Sunday to Monday, and more rain was falling Monday, said the National Park Service in Sedro Woolley.
Acreage is expected to increase as more accurate mapping information becomes available, said park officials.
The fire is burning in the remote Stephen Mather Wilderness Area with extremely steep terrain, limited access and heavy, low-moisture fuel. Because of the location, weather and smoke constraints, firefighters have been unable to fight the fire directly.
Crews are working to develop a strategy to confine and contain the blaze, said the park service.
Park officials have closed portions of the Copper Ridge and Chilliwack trails. Copper Lake, Bear Creek and Indian Creek camps are closed.
