WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting hundreds of temporary census takers in Okanogan County in advance of its non-response follow up operation for the 2020 Census.
The pay rate is $14.50 per hour; applications can be made online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
Primary purpose of the non-response follow up operation is to count people who have not self-responded to the decennial census questionnaire. Census takers visit and enumerate those households.
The operation requires more field workers than any other operation for the national population count, which occurs every 10 years. Non-response follow up is an integral part of the 2020 census program that ensures a complete and accurate count, said the Census Bureau.
The census influences how more than $675 billion from more than 100 federal programs are distributed to states and localities each year.
More information is available at 855-JOB-2020.
