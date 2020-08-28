NESPELEM – U.S. Census enumerators will visit homes on the Colville Indian Reservation through Sept. 30.
The visits are designed to reach every household that has not yet completed a 2020 census form and give every resident an opportunity to participate in the census, said a tribal announcement.
Although the reservation is closed to non-essential visitors, census enumerators are deemed essential and are permitted access to the reservation because of the importance of census participation, said the tribe.
“It is imperative that every single tribal member and resident of the Colville reservation be counted in the census,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “An accurate and full census count ensures proper funding by the federal government in both regular budget matters and in extraordinary circumstances such as the current pandemic.
“The count is also essential for fair resource distribution and political representation in state and local government. I encourage everyone to cooperate if you are visited by a census taker.”
Although the tribes is one of the largest tribes in the Pacific Northwest, it is almost in last place in terms of self-response for the census. About 35 percent of members have responded, Cawston said.
According to a U.S. Census Bureau estimate on Aug. 11, Ferry County has the lowest return rate, at 39.7 percent, and Okanogan County is second-lowest, at 40.6 percent, among the state’s 39 counties.
“When filling out the census forms, it is especially important that we identify as American Indian or Alaska Native households and on the race of ‘Person 1’ or the first person listed on the census form,” he said. “If that person says American Indian or Alaska Native, then the household will be counted as an American Indian or Alaska Native householder.”
The Census Bureau had initially planned July 31 as the end date for its counting efforts, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the deadline to be pushed back to Oct. 31. Then the Census Bureau announced on Aug. 3 that it will move the end date for counting again, up a month earlier to Sept. 30.
The tribe is offering members the opportunity to sign up for a raffle when they complete census forms. Cash and a grand prize will be awarded in October. Entry deadline is Sept. 30.
More information is on the tribe’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.